Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.