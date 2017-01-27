Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento

Customers at 99 Ranch Market stock up on items to celebrate Chinese New Year on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Crime - Sacto 911

Dramatic video shows live power lines falling on vehicles in Sacramento

Power poles came crashing down Thursday morning on Bannon Street in Sacramento, the dramatic scene captured on dash cam video from the Sacramento Fire Department. Cause of the incident is under investigation. Three people were trapped in their vehicles until SMUD could arrive and de-energize lines. All got out safely, and there were no injuries. A big rig windshield was cracked.

National

NASA Apollo 1 tragedy: 50 years later

It's been 50 years since a fire on the launch pad in Cape Kennedy, Fla., killed three astronauts at the start of the Apollo moon program. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the Apollo 1 capsule killing the three crew members: Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.

Business & Real Estate

Early risers wait in line for McDonald's special sauce giveaway in Fair Oaks

To get you to come into McDonald's and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home. The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich. Here's what was happening at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2320 Fair Oaks Blvd., where 100 bottles were there for the taking.

Weather

Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.

Editor's Choice Videos