Trump’s executive order will prevent Oscar-nominated director from attending ceremony, reports say

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning residents of seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the U.S., legal challenges and real-life consequences have already begun to sprout.
And now, it appears that Trump’s order, which bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for the next 90 days, will impact show business’s biggest event of the year: the Oscars.
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, whose recent film “The Salesman” was recently nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, will now not be able to attend the ceremony, according to media reports.
Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017
The only exceptions to Trump’s order are visas for people working on behalf on certain international organizations or foreign governments.
Farhadi has previously won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his 2012 film, “A Separation.” He is the first Iranian filmmaker to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
Among the 2017 nominees in that category, Farhadi’s film is the only Middle Eastern one. One of the movie’s stars, Taraneh Alidoosti, had previously announced she would boycott the ceremony when reports of Trump’s order first began to circulate, per Variety.
On social media, other members of Hollywood and the film industry joined together to denounce the move and demand that Farhadi be allowed to attend.
