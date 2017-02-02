White House stands by Trump’s first military raid, despite civilian, U.S. casualties

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid Pause

2:25 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle pleased by growth of soccer in America

3:13 Republic FC's Paul Buckle 'very proud' of his champions

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:11 Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

2:06 These Patriots, Falcons will power top offenses into Super Bowl LI

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money