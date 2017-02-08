Stephen Curry responds to Trump-praising Under Armour boss

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:19 A look at the storm surge that continues warm and wet with Thursday's latest round

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:47 Flooding and high river flows along the American River Parkway

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

0:53 Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average