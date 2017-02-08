Bullied Modesto teen thrown to the ground. A dozen others watched. Some caught the incident on video.

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:19 A look at the storm surge that continues warm and wet with Thursday's latest round

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:59 Hot Property:Take a walk through houses of Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Mandy Moore

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

0:41 Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around