'Like the Garden of Eden'

Chuck Smith, Sutter County spokesman, says that Sutter and Yuba county and Yuba City officials agree evacuations will remain in place as long as the threat from Oroville Dam's damaged emergency spillway remains.
Gov. Jerry Brown spoke to reporters Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 about the crisis at Oroville Dam. He said the state is doing "everything it can" to get the dam in shape so evacuees can return to their homes.
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher was on the scene at Oroville Dam as crews worked to fortify the emergency spillway. Boulders were being dumped into the heavily eroded spillway by truck and helicopter.
Footage from the intersection of Baseline and Fiddyment roads in Roseville, Calif., where several vehicles crashed on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The collision caused the intersection to be closed to traffic.
Marysville's Rideout Memorial Hospital is sheltering in place and is "fully functional" to care for patients during the evacuation forced by damage to the Oroville dam spillway, hospital CEO Gino Patrizio said on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Standing next to the Feather River where it roars through downtown Oroville, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean pointed out the danger presented by the exceptionally high flows, resulting from the extraordinary yet necessary releases from Lake Oroville through the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.
Jim Eversole and his wife, Barbara, talk about their evacuation from the Oroville area to the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico on Monday, February 13, 2017. They were evacuated under threat of flooding after damage to the Oroville Dam spillway.
After braving 2-1/2 drives to avoid potential flooding near Marysville, 650 people at the Nevada County Fairgrounds await word on when they can return home after threats from damage at the Oroville Dam spillway. The Red Cross is operating the shelter. Monday, February 13, 2017.