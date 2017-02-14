Helicopters work to fortify damaged Oroville spillway

Bringing a shining light to a difficult situation, CHP officers present a boy with a birthday cake, gifts and a song. Junior, 3, celebrated his birthday in the Red Cross shelter at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico after his family was evacuated.
Aerial video update pf the Feather/Sacramento River confluence, Sutter Bypass, Lake Oroville and Feather River below Oroville. This was shot Feb. 12, 2017, before the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people due to Oroville Dam spillway problems. The video by from John Hannon illustrates the incredible water flow that continues in our region.
Chuck Smith, Sutter County spokesman, says that Sutter and Yuba county and Yuba City officials agree evacuations will remain in place as long as the threat from Oroville Dam's damaged emergency spillway remains.
Gov. Jerry Brown spoke to reporters Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 about the crisis at Oroville Dam. He said the state is doing "everything it can" to get the dam in shape so evacuees can return to their homes.
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher was on the scene at Oroville Dam as crews worked to fortify the emergency spillway. Boulders were being dumped into the heavily eroded spillway by truck and helicopter.
A day after more than 160,000 Northern California residents were evacuated as the the Oroville Dam spillway was on the verge of failure, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the events should be a wake-up call to the state about deferred maintenance.
"When you talk about small cities that have been evacuated ... ultimately it could have been avoided," Newsom said Monday while visiting the Yolo County Fairgrounds, one of several evacuation centers.