Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

Bringing a shining light to a difficult situation, CHP officers present a boy with a birthday cake, gifts and a song. Junior, 3, celebrated his birthday in the Red Cross shelter at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico after his family was evacuated.
Crews continue to clear three major mudslides across a 12-mile stretch of Highway 50, according to Caltrans. The highway is closed in both directions between Pollock Pines and Strawberry in El Dorado County.
Aerial video update pf the Feather/Sacramento River confluence, Sutter Bypass, Lake Oroville and Feather River below Oroville. This was shot Feb. 12, 2017, before the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people due to Oroville Dam spillway problems. The video by from John Hannon illustrates the incredible water flow that continues in our region.
Chuck Smith, Sutter County spokesman, says that Sutter and Yuba county and Yuba City officials agree evacuations will remain in place as long as the threat from Oroville Dam's damaged emergency spillway remains.
Gov. Jerry Brown spoke to reporters Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 about the crisis at Oroville Dam. He said the state is doing "everything it can" to get the dam in shape so evacuees can return to their homes.
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher was on the scene at Oroville Dam as crews worked to fortify the emergency spillway. Boulders were being dumped into the heavily eroded spillway by truck and helicopter.