Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

While working in the Oroville Dam area during the spillway emergency and evacuation, CHP officers checked on some abandoned properties and came across animals including kangaroos, miniature deer and zebras. The animals are safe on a Sutter County resident's property used to house abandoned animals.
The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 97-96 at the Staples Center. For the Kings it was their fourth straight win, matching the season-best winning streak of the season. It was their fifth victory in six games.
Bringing a shining light to a difficult situation, CHP officers present a boy with a birthday cake, gifts and a song. Junior, 3, celebrated his birthday in the Red Cross shelter at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico after his family was evacuated.