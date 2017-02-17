Flying on a plane, one of the biggest stars in the NBA says the Earth is flat

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims Pause

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:02 Union Pacific train derails into water south of Elk Grove

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:55 Rescuers retrieve man from Sacramento River log, take him to safety

0:48 Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)