February 21, 2017 5:15 PM

Join gardening expert for Bee Press Club event

Spring is right around the corner. Start your season right with “Get Ready to Garden,” a special presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Join Sacramento Bee Home & Garden expert Debbie Arrington to talk gardening. She’ll share tips on soil, microclimates, plant selection and more as well as explore some of the latest gardening trends for 2017.

This event is open only to members of The Bee Press Club and will be held at The Sacramento Bee, 2100 Q St.

For more information and to become a member of The Bee Press Club, go to www.beepressclub.com.

