Army vet charged with plotting Islamic State terror attack on Kansas City

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call Pause

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

0:59 Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

3:04 DeMarcus Cousins talks to media before finding out he'd been traded to New Orleans

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

3:07 Stephen Curry reaction to his team's 109-106 loss vs Kings