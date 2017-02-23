Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

Vehicles parking on the highway causes merging problems, which slows traffic, said Dave Wood, the California Department of Transportation's maintenance-area superintendent for the Donner Pass-Sutter/Sierra Region.
McClatchy executives and public officials Wednesday toured space in the city's renovated train depot that will house a video test lab being opened by McClatchy in a partnership with YouTube and Google.
City officials will host a grand re-opening ceremony and public tours at the downtown train depot Thursday morning, showing off the results of a two-year, $36 million renovation project at the 4th and I Street Amtrak and Capitol Corridor train station.
Randy Green reacts Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, to Yolo DA's decision to charge Frank Rees with involuntary manslaughter in 2015 death of Green's grandson, 19-day-old Justice Rees, months after jurors convict Samantha Green of murder in her baby's death.
The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery caught on several surveillance cameras. The incident happened on February 13, 2017, around 10:30 p.m. in south Sacramento. The video shows the victim returning home, walking up her driveway and being robbed at gunpoint before she could open the door. The robber took her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.
From the southern part of the state, through its midsection and on into the north, heavy winter storms have caused plenty of damage and concern. Images from various segments of California illustrate the blows landed by the ongoing harsh weather.
Water is 3.5 feet above the top of spillway at Lake Berryessa, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 5,000 cfs was coming out at the bottom of the famed "Glory Hole" drain at the lake.