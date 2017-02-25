Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, tells reporters in Sacramento why he's calling for an independent investigation into Russia's activities in the 2016 presidential election.
Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee

The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.

Man breaks into Sacramento County Jail ... with his car

There are easier ways to get into jail. About 3:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, a man crashed his car through the big roll-up doors on the 6th Street side of the Sacramento County Jail. The delivery entrance is the usual way suspects are driven into the downtown jail. The 54-year-old driver was arrested. Motive for the destructive driving was not the immediately released.

