The Latest: Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

0:17 New video of the Lake Berryessa drainage hole

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump