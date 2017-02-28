Latest News

February 28, 2017 3:19 AM

Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration. Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's famed Resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.

Kellyanne Conway gets serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump's top advisor Kellyanne Conway met two street performers dubbed "Naked Cowboys" that were in the lobby at Trump Tower. They sang to her, praising Trump's plans for the country, including building a wall, repeating "sounds like a good idea to me." Trump has been in his penthouse apartment all day, meeting with potential administration hires.

C-SPAN
 

