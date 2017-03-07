WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what they say are CIA documents

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week Pause

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

1:44 Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

1:01 Coach Kyle Shanahan: No QBs on 49ers' roster

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer