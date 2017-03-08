Hot story: Miami lawyer’s pants erupt in flames during arson trial in court

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.' Pause

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:33 Dave Jones, running for California attorney general, won't discuss rival in the race

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's