International Women's Day around the world

An unidentified participant raises her hand in support of a speaker during a march around the State Capitol to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denver. More than 1,000 women--and men--took part in the Denver march, one of many staged across the country by organizers of January's Women's March. The action called on women to stay home from work and not spend money in stories or online to show their economic clout on America's fabric.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
People walk during a protest marking the International Women's Day, in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Organized by NGOs and women’s organizations, the march began amidst extensive security precautions. Demonstrations have been restricted during the state of emergency declared following last year’s failed coup, however police did not intervene with this year’s march.
Emrah Gurel
AP Photo
Activists shout slogans against Brazil's President Michel Temer during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Women holding letters forming the word 'NO' in Turkish, play drums and chant slogans during a protest marking the International Women's Day, in central Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue, the main shopping road of Istanbul, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Emrah Gurel
AP Photo
Participants listen to remarks from a speaker at the International Women's Day rally in the shadow of New York's Trump Tower, Wednesday March 8, 2017, in New York. The protest was part of a nationwide event called A Day Without a Woman. Many of the participants had taken a day off from work to show the impact women have on the American economy.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. center, and other Democratic Congressional members, walk down the steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, for an event to honor International Women's Day.
Susan Walsh
AP Photo
A group of women wearing masks a protest against violence against women outside of the General Prosecutor's Office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Thousands of women are marching to commemorate International Women’s Day around the world.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A woman shows her knuckles featuring the Spanish message: "Not one less" during an International Women's Day demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red Wednesday to demonstrate how vital they are to the economy, as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Women paint the shields of police standing guard in front of the Attorney General building during an International Women's Day demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women demonstrated by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red Wednesday as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Turkish Cypriots women shout slogans as a banner in the background reads in Turkish "We defend life, we organize life" during a peace rally in Ledras Palace inside the UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Some 500 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot women staged a march on both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus on International Women's Day to urge island's leaders to overcome differences and resume stalled reunification talks.
Petros Karadjias
AP Photo
Helen Shreves of Denver carries the American flag as she leads protesters during a march around the State Capitol to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Denver. More than 1,000 women--and men--took part in the Denver march, one of many staged across the country by organizers of January's Women's March. The action called on women to stay home from work and not spend money in stories or online to show their economic clout on America's fabric.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Demonstrators take part in a march demanding women's rights during a protest marking International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Demonstrators gathered in many cities around the world Wednesday in common cause for women's rights.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza
AP Photo
A woman covered with a fishing net carries a sign that reads in Spanish "More rights" during an International Women's Day march in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Tens of thousands of people marched in Argentina's capital to demand equal rights and condemn violence against women.
Victor R. Caivano
AP Photo
A woman with her body painted with the Portuguese message "Get out Temer," referring to Brazil's President, holds up a sign that says: "All the women against all violence" during a protest on International Women's Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Women wear purple ribbons over their mouths during the "Todas en Silencio" demonstration to mark the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, in front of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Esteban Felix
AP Photo
A masked woman walks in front of a banner that says in Spanish: "The revolution gestates in our bodies" at a march marking International Women's Day outside La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red Wednesday as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world.
Esteban Felix
AP Photo
Women dressed in red and holding signs with photos of their local lawmakers are gathered at the Utah state capitol for a Day Without a Woman protest to remind legislators they're closely watching how they handle women's issues Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
AP Photo
A woman carries her son during a rally marking International Women's Day in Montevideo, Uruguay,Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Matilde Campodonico
AP Photo
Women from the National Indigenous Congress march during a demonstration marking International Women's Day in Mexico City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Many women demonstrated by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red Wednesday as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
Pakistani acid attack victim Rukhsana Sharafuddin gets ready to attend a gathering at an NGO office to mark the International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Shakil Adil
AP Photo