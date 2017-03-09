Afghan experts probe site of deadly Kabul hospital attack

2:25 California Insurance Commisioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.' Pause

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

1:28 How your mattress gets recycled in new, free program

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine

2:05 Explaining IPA's and Pliny (mic drop)

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River