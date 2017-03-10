American Mikaela Shiffrin wins at Squaw

American Mikaela Shiffrin discusses her win in the World Cup giant slalom at Squaw Valley.
CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability

Kyle Scarber resigned from the California Highway Patrol in 2013 after being accused of helping his son flee from a felony rape trial in Fresno County Superior Court. Four years later, CalPERS Board of Administration member Richard Costigan said the nature of Scarber's separation from the CHP allows him to apply for a tax-free disability pension. Video from the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.

