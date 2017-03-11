2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Host John Cena reacts to getting slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Kevin Hart reacts from being slimed after accepting the award for favorite villain for "The Secret Life of Pets" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
JoJo Siwa accepts the award for favorite viral music artist at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Kevin Hart accepts the award for favorite villain for "The Secret Life of Pets" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Machine Gun Kelly, left, and Camila Cabello perform "Bad Things" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Jace Norman accepts the award for favorite kids TV show for "Henry Danger" at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Miranda Cosgrove presents the award for favorite kids TV show at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Candace Cameron-Bure, center, and the cast of "Fuller House" accept the award for favorite family TV show at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Isabela Moner goes down a slide on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Becky G walks on stage at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Perrie Edwards, from left, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, of Little Mix, perform at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Chris Pizzello