House committee wants evidence for Trump's wiretap claim

0:56 Dave Jones explains why he supports single-payer health care Pause

0:43 Dave Jones declines to say whether he supports marijuana legalization

0:27 Dave Jones: 'The Affordable Care Act is a Republican idea'

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

0:56 Tax-free health products for women are a matter of values, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher says

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop