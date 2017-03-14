White House says Trump paid $38m in taxes, made $150m in '05

0:29 Anthony Tolliver dedicates three-pointers to his late mother Pause

1:09 Joerger says young players "getting experience" with added playing time

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects