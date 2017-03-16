Winners and losers in Trump's first budget plan

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker Pause

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:20 Police seek home-invasion burglary suspect caught clearly on security camera

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians?

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'