Intel senators: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker Pause

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:33 Photographs from 'No Safe Place,' a special report by The Sacramento Bee

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:20 Police seek home-invasion burglary suspect caught clearly on security camera

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton

0:53 Are streetcars faster than pedestrians?