College fans take "fandom" to next level during NCAA

College basketball fans expected to have large presence in Sacramento as NCAA tournament returns.
efletcher@sacbee.com

Crime - Sacto 911

Police seek home-invasion burglary suspect caught clearly on security camera

Earlier this month, a man burglarized a residence in the 3400 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, in Stockton, and was caught on the home's security camera. Stockton police posted the video on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday. The burglary happened on March 1, 2017. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police at (209) 937-8377 if they have a tip. Or, if you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.

Local

See where Sacramento falls on the 7 ‘greenest’ cities in the world

Making available significant "green" living space is virtually mandatory for cities around the world. But are they up to scratch? To answer this question reliably, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) teamed up with World Economic Forum to create Treepedia, a website which measures and compares cities’ green canopies. Take a look.

Water & Drought

A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

Images from the state Department of Water Resources show round-the-clock work the week of March 11-17, 2017 at Oroville Dam. A giant fracture developed in Oroville Dam’s main spillway during a heavy storm earlier this year. Five days later, water flowed over the dam’s emergency spillway for the first time, nearly causing the hillside below to fail. Approximately 188,000 downstream residents were evacuated for two days.

Editor's Choice Videos