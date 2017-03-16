Latest News

March 16, 2017 11:24 PM

Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan army checkpoint, killing 1

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a suicide truck bomber has targeted a military checkpoint in eastern Khost province, killing one soldier and wounding 10.

A district governor, Mohammad Akbar Zadran, says the early morning attack on Friday in the district of Sabari started with the truck driver detonating his explosives-laden vehicle in front of the military post.

He says the explosion was so powerful that it damaged nearby houses and a school. After the blast, two Taliban gunmen opened fire at the troops, triggering a shootout that left both militants dead.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to the media that the Taliban targeted the military compound in Sabari in the attack.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento teachers march over contract dispute

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos