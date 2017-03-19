The Latest: Kentucky has narrow lead at halftime

1:15 Coach Joerger says many lessons to be learned from Kings loss at Oklahoma City Pause

5:35 Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

3:26 God, coach and teammates: Labissiere spreads credit for his 32-point explosion

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

1:22 Dave Joerger didn't see the "force" Kings needed to win at Dallas

2:06 Coach Dave Joerger likes how Kings "competed" in loss at Knicks

2:43 Cousins says more ball movement could have made it easier on Kings’ offense

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:55 All work, no play this summer for Malachi Richardson