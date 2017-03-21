Latest News

March 21, 2017 11:21 PM

Officials: Man arrested after going AWOL 45 years ago

The Associated Press
OCALA, Fla.

Authorities say they've arrested a north Florida man who went AWOL from the U.S. Air Force 45 years ago.

The Ocala Star-Banner (https://goo.gl/8UBRVG ) reports that 65-year-old Linley Benson Lemburg was arrested Tuesday. He had been living under an alias, William Michael Robertson, and military officials had asked the Marion County Sheriff's Office for help in locating him.

Lemburg was initially taken to the sheriff's office headquarters, where his fingerprints were compared to prints taken when he enlisted. Military officials then took him to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa for further investigation.

Lemburg first went absent without leave in 1972. Officials didn't immediately say where he had been stationed.

It wasn't immediately known if Lemburg had an attorney.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos