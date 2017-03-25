South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on March 31, 1979, when 13 nuclear protesters scaled the main gate to SMUD’s Rancho Seco plant and were arrested by sheriff’s deputies for trespassing. The well-organized but peaceful demonstration, was touched off by a partial nuclear meltdown at a similar nuclear plant, Three Mile Island, near Harrisburg, Pa.