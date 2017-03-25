South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

The Sacramento Kings home court turned into a digital battleground Wednesday as Nairo, top professional NRG ESports Super Smash Bros. player, went head-to-head with a local tournament competitor. (Video and editing by Jessica Hice. Additional video by Hector Amezcua, hamezcua@sacbee.com.)
Dave Wood, the California Department of Transportation's maintenance-area superintendent for the Donner Pass-Sutter/Sierra Region, urges motorists to drive safely Friday as a spring snowstorm hits the Sierra.
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on March 31, 1979, when 13 nuclear protesters scaled the main gate to SMUD’s Rancho Seco plant and were arrested by sheriff’s deputies for trespassing. The well-organized but peaceful demonstration, was touched off by a partial nuclear meltdown at a similar nuclear plant, Three Mile Island, near Harrisburg, Pa.
"Baywatch" follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. The film is set for release on May 26.
McClatchy High School senior forward Jordan Cruz talks about the Lions' season and her love of the game on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The Utah-bound Cruz isn't afraid to mix it up with physical play despite the fact she had brain surgery. Cruz and the Lions play Windward of West Los Angeles on Friday night at Golden 1 Center for the CIF State Division I girls championship.
Sacramento’s long-awaited Midtown's Cantina Alley finally has opened to the public, and it is unlike any other place in the city. The open-air cantina sits at 2320 Jazz Alley, in between J and K and 23rd and 24th streets.