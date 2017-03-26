Darren Collison: Kings never lost hope in comeback win over Clippers

Guard Darren Collison discusses the Sacramento Kings' improbable comeback for a 98-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Jason Jones jejones@sacbee.com

Watch Space Station crew members walk in space with an eye to the future

Expedition 50 Commander and astronaut Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 24, 2017, to do work that will accommodate the arrivals of commercial crew vehicles. The spacewalk is the first of three planned in a two-week period for station crewmembers

Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.

Sacramento stories: Rancho Seco nuclear plant protest (March 1979)

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on March 31, 1979, when 13 nuclear protesters scaled the main gate to SMUD’s Rancho Seco plant and were arrested by sheriff’s deputies for trespassing. The well-organized but peaceful demonstration, was touched off by a partial nuclear meltdown at a similar nuclear plant, Three Mile Island, near Harrisburg, Pa.

