Darren Collison: Kings never lost hope in comeback win over Clippers

A crowd of people gathered at Southside Park March 25, 2017 for the 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March to the California State Capitol. They marched for a long list of grievances including the recent Trump administration's view on immigration, health care, rights for women, LGBTQ and more.
Expedition 50 Commander and astronaut Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 24, 2017, to do work that will accommodate the arrivals of commercial crew vehicles. The spacewalk is the first of three planned in a two-week period for station crewmembers
The Sacramento Kings home court turned into a digital battleground Wednesday as Nairo, top professional NRG ESports Super Smash Bros. player, went head-to-head with a local tournament competitor. (Video and editing by Jessica Hice. Additional video by Hector Amezcua, hamezcua@sacbee.com.)
Dave Wood, the California Department of Transportation's maintenance-area superintendent for the Donner Pass-Sutter/Sierra Region, urges motorists to drive safely Friday as a spring snowstorm hits the Sierra.
On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on March 31, 1979, when 13 nuclear protesters scaled the main gate to SMUD’s Rancho Seco plant and were arrested by sheriff’s deputies for trespassing. The well-organized but peaceful demonstration, was touched off by a partial nuclear meltdown at a similar nuclear plant, Three Mile Island, near Harrisburg, Pa.