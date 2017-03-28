Woman climbs crane, locks herself in cabin in downtown LA

Los Angeles police have taken a woman into custody after she climbed a 150-foot-tall construction crane and locked herself in the operator's cabin.
Tuesday afternoon's confrontation ended peacefully more than two hours later when SWAT team members climbed the crane near downtown's famous Olvera Street.
KABC-TV says the woman appeared to have left the cabin and climbed over the edge of the platform with a cord around her neck before rescuers convinced her to return.
They put a harness on the woman and attached her to a safety rope, then allowed her to climb down the crane ladders to the ground.
Workers had shut off power to the crane so that she couldn't move it.
There's no word on why the woman climbed the crane or who she is.
