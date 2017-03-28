Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

Debbie Hernandez talks about her son John Hernandez's injuries following a March 6 incident. John Hernandez was approached by police after people reported that he was acting erratically. He fled and then officers used batons and Taser stun guns to subdue him. He suffered severe brain damage in the incident and may not recover mental capacity beyond that of a 2-year-old, doctors told his mother. Video by Anita Chabria. Produced by Sue Morrow.
Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

Attorney Linda Parisi, assigned to the case after the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office declared a conflict, asked for time to review the evidence. Parisi told reporters that she planned to review police reports and “evaluate the situation,” calling the deadly incident “truly tragic. It’s a very difficult situation.” Salvador Vasquez-Oliva will return to court Tuesday, April 18, 2017 for further arraignment.

