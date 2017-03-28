Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

Debbie Hernandez talks about her son John Hernandez's injuries following a March 6 incident. John Hernandez was approached by police after people reported that he was acting erratically. He fled and then officers used batons and Taser stun guns to subdue him. He suffered severe brain damage in the incident and may not recover mental capacity beyond that of a 2-year-old, doctors told his mother. Video by Anita Chabria. Produced by Sue Morrow.