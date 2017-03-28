Louisville police: 2 dead in shooting involving 2 officers

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum Pause

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento

4:52 Watch Space Station crew members walk in space with an eye to the future

1:33 Sacramento County Sheriff says sanctuary state is a bad idea

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:46 Grant gets new pool

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day