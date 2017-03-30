10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. STORM RISES OVER POSSIBLE BACK-CHANNEL DISCLOSURES
The White House refuses to say whether it secretly fed intelligence reports to a top Republican investigating possible coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.
2. WHO'S TELLING TALES OF FAKE NEWS, CYBER TROLLS, SMEAR CAMPAIGNS
Russian experts, testifying before a Senate committee, paint a sinister picture of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
3. NORTH CAROLINA ROLLS BACK 'BATHROOM BILL'
Lawmakers aim to end the backlash over transgender rights that has cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments.
4. ISRAEL APPROVES WEST BANK SETTLEMENT
It's the first such approval in two decades, creating the first serious test for Trump's foray into Middle East peacemaking.
5. SOUTH KOREA'S DISGRACED EX-PRESIDENT ARRESTED, JAILED
Park Geun-hye faces corruption allegations that already have ended her tumultuous four-year rule and prompted an election to find her successor.
6. WHAT'S LATEST SIGN VENEZUELA COULD BECOME A DICTATORSHIP
The country's Supreme Court rules that it can take over the responsibilities of congress.
7. EXCHANGE ENDS BITTER DIPLOMATIC BATTLE BETWEEN MALAYSIA, NORTH KOREA
Nine Malaysians held in North Korea return to Malaysia's capital after the government releases the body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, to the North.
8. HOW SPACEX INTENDS TO SAVE MONEY
The commercial space company successfully launches its first recycled rocket, the biggest leap yet in its bid to drive down costs and speed up flights.
9. LAPD PUSHES TO COMBAT 'FLOCKING'
Celebrities including Nicki Minaj are among the suspected victims of the crime trend — so named because gang members flock like birds to areas where residential burglaries provide big payoffs.
10. AP HONORS HOOPS STARS
Kansas point guard Frank Mason III is named the AP's player of the year, while Washington's Kelsey Plum wins the women's top honor.
