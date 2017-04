Murder suspect raises unprecedented $35M bail via friends

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself Pause

2:05 Senate fails to break Gorsuch filibuster, paving way for rules change

2:12 Walking up Yosemite's famous Four Mile Trail

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says