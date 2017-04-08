Truck attack angers Swedes, raises questions about policies

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

0:16 Donner Pass reportaje: 'Expecta nieve todo el dia'

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

1:49 Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash

1:25 The reason to grow California native plants

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

0:44 Jerry Brown defends local projects in road repair deal

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway

1:52 Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run