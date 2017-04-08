The Latest: Family on college visit when small plane crashes

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies Pause

0:52 Wrong-way Elk Grove driver causes crash, challenges officers, dies

1:33 Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

2:32 Mother of shooting victim: 'Kids should be able to play in the park'

2:16 South Land Park memorial: A community mourns

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

1:45 Fatal officer-involved shooting in Fair Oaks

1:52 Confidence rises for Kings' Cauley-Stein as he looks ahead to future playoff run