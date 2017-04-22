Sights from Earth Day

A woman carries a sign during the March for Science in Washington, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Scientists, students and research advocates rallied from the Brandenburg Gate to the Washington Monument on Earth Day, conveying a global message of scientific freedom.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Destiny Nafzinger, 15, a sophomore at Lebanon High School and Cassandra Lacasse, 16, also a sophomore, pull a shopping cart of garbage from the Quittapahilla Creek as more than a thousand volunteers worked on dozens of projects throughout Lebanon County during United Way of Lebanon County's Day of Caring on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Lebanon, Pa. The event fell on Earth Day.
Jeremy Long
Lebanon Daily News via AP
Jeremy Long
Lebanon Daily News via AP
Juan Ramirez proclaims, “Earth First,” in front of City Hall at the end of the March for Science in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Genaro Molina
TNS
Participants hold signs during the March for Science on Earth Day in Houston, on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The rally began at Sam Houston Park and ended at City Hall. Demonstrators around the world wanted to send a message about scientific freedom without political interference.
Yi-Chin Lee
Houston Chronicle via AP
People carry a March for Science banner and signs as they pass the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the March For Science in Washington, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Stephanie Woodend, left, a PHD student in Medical Geography at the University of Ottawa and Abby Dalton, a masters student in Geography at the University of Ottawa, participate in the March for Science on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada as part of a global gathering to promote and advocate for science on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Justin Tang
The Canadian Press via AP
Members of an ecologist group known as “Comando Borraja” (Borage Commando), plant some vegetables and flowers in a street of Tudela village, northern Spain, Saturday, April 22, 2017, coinciding with Earth Day.
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
Alvaro Barrientos
AP
Nepalese activists stand wrapped in plastic sheet with ropes tied around their necks as a mark of protest against air pollution on Earth Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, April 22, 2017. Kathmandu is considered one of the most polluted city in the world.
Niranjan Shrestha
AP
A laborer carries a load of empty plastic bottles to a collection point during the international Earth Day in Allahabad, India, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Rajesh Kumar Singh
AP