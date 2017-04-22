Latest News

April 22, 2017 7:19 PM

Erin Moran of ‘Happy Days’ dies at 56, reports say

Bee staff reports

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran was found dead in southern Indiana after authorities responded to a 911 call, The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets are reporting. She was 56.

The actress, who was born in California, is perhaps best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” in the 1970s and ’80s. She also starred in the spin-off, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”

