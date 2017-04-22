Erin Moran of ‘Happy Days’ dies at 56, reports say

“Happy Days” actress Erin Moran was found dead in southern Indiana after authorities responded to a 911 call, The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets are reporting. She was 56.
Henry Winkler remembers his 'Happy Days' costar, Erin Moran: "Rest In It serenely now.. too soon" https://t.co/OEM5c0Kery pic.twitter.com/uhnikMgrBS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 23, 2017
The actress, who was born in California, is perhaps best known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” in the 1970s and ’80s. She also starred in the spin-off, “Joanie Loves Chachi.”
