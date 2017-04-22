Latest News

April 22, 2017 8:54 PM

The Latest: Pence meets Australia's cuddly creatures

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Asia and Australia (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Mike Pence, meet Bai'yali the koala.

The U.S. Vice President and his family toured Sydney's Taronga Zoo on Sunday, taking a break from a 10-day tour of Asia to pet kangaroos, an emu and the koala, the cuddly creature native to Australia.

Pence and his wife, Karen, and daughters Charlotte and Audrey fed the emu and kangaroos bunches of leaves and branches. They later stood near a sweeping vista of Sydney Harbour while zookeepers showed them a possum, an echidna, an owl and the koala.

Pence and his family will take a boat cruise in Sydney Harbour and tour the Sydney Opera House later in the day.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 1:39

Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino
Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:16

Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook
Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot 1:17

Former Fetzer wines property in Mendocino County going to pot

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos