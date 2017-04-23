Latest News

April 23, 2017 9:28 PM

Suspected armed robber arrested after carjacking in Fresno

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A suspected armed robber was arrested Saturday night after exiting a stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot chase in northwest Fresno.

While Fresno police responded to an armed robbery near Marty and San Jose avenues around 11:50 p.m., they received a second call that the same man had carjacked a victim’s car nearby.

A tip on the location of the alleged robber, Abel Rodriguez, 28, lead them to Lake Side Apartments on the 5200 block of North Brawley Avenue, north of San Jose Avenue. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued Rodriguez as he ran away. Shortly after, Rodriguez was caught.

A gun and stolen property were recovered after his arrest. The Firebaugh man was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking and various weapons violations.

