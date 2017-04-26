Students react to Highlands High School homicide investigation

Kayy Botelho, 17, and Paige Kazanjian, 15, both students at Highlands High School, respond to a homicide investigation under way Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017, after a body was found on the school's soccer field.
Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee
A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as CalTrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on April 28, 1973, when a five-hour series of devastating explosions rip through a bomb-laden freight train near Roseville like a slow-motion string of giant firecrackers, causing the evacuation of thousands of area residents.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether the fatal stabbing of a woman at the Bell Oaks Apartments on Bell Street is connected to the death of a man identified as her nephew, whose body was found early Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains on Monday, April 24, 2017, recently captured two young adult male mountain lions who researchers as part of their study on the species’ ability to survive in an urban area. The two cats are now known as P-55 and P-56. They will face the same threats as previous younger males in the mountains: a habitat fragmented by freeways and development (along with rat poison moving up the food chain) and the dominant male lions who already have staked a claim to the area, according to National Park Service spokesman Zack Behrens.

The Turlock Fire Department responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Lander Avenue on Monday around 3 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and prevented it from spreading into the surrounding vegetation. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier this week, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue officers were called to scare off bears that entered a garage. The agency is urging homeowners to close up structures and secure garbage cans as they begin to come out in the warmer weather. Also, California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon (Grapevine) officers responded to call about bear cubs breaking into a Pine Mountain Club home. The officers got the cubs outside and reunited with their mother.

