Meet Reuben Foster, who the 49ers traded up to select at No. 31

Associated Press photographs Video by Noel Harris
See UC Davis rose farm in bloom

Latest News

See UC Davis rose farm in bloom

UC Davis grows more than 8 acres of roses to provide California's nursery industry with virus-free stock. See the farm in spring bloom. Video by Debbie Arrington, The Sacramento Bee.

Defense attorney: 'We are taking felony charge incredibly seriously'

Crime - Sacto 911

Defense attorney: 'We are taking felony charge incredibly seriously'

Defense attorney Claire White and Sean Thompson address reporters Thursday at the Sacramento County Courthouse. Jury selection could begin as early as Monday in Thompson's criminal trial. The Sacramento activist faces a felony assault charge for striking former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie during a benefit event in September 2016 at Sacramento Charter High School.

Parents of slain woman speak out

Crime - Sacto 911

Parents of slain woman speak out

Aisha Cleveland and Cory Hodges were shocked to hear that their daughter, Ahjanique Hodges, who was killed outside a suspected marijuana grow house in south Sacramento, is suspected in what investigators believed to be a home invasion. They said their daughter is not a person to commit such crime.

Watch huge Highway 101 landslide send Caltrans workers running

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch huge Highway 101 landslide send Caltrans workers running

A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as Caltrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.

Sacramento Stories: Bomb-laden train explosion in Roseville (April 28, 1973)

History

Sacramento Stories: Bomb-laden train explosion in Roseville (April 28, 1973)

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on April 28, 1973, when a five-hour series of devastating explosions rip through a bomb-laden freight train near Roseville like a slow-motion string of giant firecrackers, causing the evacuation of thousands of area residents.

Editor's Choice Videos