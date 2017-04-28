Meet Reuben Foster, who the 49ers traded up to select at No. 31

Defense attorney Claire White and Sean Thompson address reporters Thursday at the Sacramento County Courthouse. Jury selection could begin as early as Monday in Thompson's criminal trial. The Sacramento activist faces a felony assault charge for striking former Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson with a pie during a benefit event in September 2016 at Sacramento Charter High School.
Aisha Cleveland and Cory Hodges were shocked to hear that their daughter, Ahjanique Hodges, who was killed outside a suspected marijuana grow house in south Sacramento, is suspected in what investigators believed to be a home invasion. They said their daughter is not a person to commit such crime.
A video from a traveler on Highway 101 shows a landslide that closed the road about six miles north of Leggett in Mendocino County on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. About one minute into the video, you can see hillside really come tumbling down as Caltrans workers run to get out of the way. The road had just reopened before the new slide. Video is from Wendy Kornberg.
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on April 28, 1973, when a five-hour series of devastating explosions rip through a bomb-laden freight train near Roseville like a slow-motion string of giant firecrackers, causing the evacuation of thousands of area residents.
Kayy Botelho, 17, and Paige Kazanjian, 15, both students at Highlands High School, respond to a homicide investigation under way Wednesday morning, April 26, 2017, after a body was found on the school's soccer field.