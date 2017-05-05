Reaction to Channel 10 dropping longtime news anchors spreads on social media

The news that longtime ABC Channel 10 news anchors Cristina Mendonsa and Dale Schornack would not have their contracts renewed spread like wildfire.
Mendonsa has been at Channel 10 for 21 years and Schornack for 19 years.
“I can confirm that Dale and I have been given notification, and I have Dale’s permission to confirm that, but I can’t say a lot. I need at least a couple of weeks to figure things out,” Mendonsa told Bee writer Allen Pierleoni on Thursday.
Schornack posted this on his Facebook page:
He also said, “Just feeling thankful for my years at News10.. and for having such a wonderful partner, friend, confidante.. as Cristina.”
The reasons behind the move have not been released.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that there has been a “tepid outlook for television ad revenue ... causing jitters among media investors.”
ESPN network, a leader in sports TV, recently announced it was cutting about 100 staffers amid increasing programming costs and fewer subscribers, Bloomberg reported.
Whether this is at play in Channel 10’s decision remains to be seen.
Regardless of the reason behind the action, many took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. Here’s a sample:
Comments