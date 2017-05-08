California may end ban on communists in government jobs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Hydrologist: Snow melt season to extend to June, possibly July Pause 0:50 Oroville residents pack forum, demand answers from state officials 3:41 Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent 0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week 0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley 3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration 0:45 Travelers coming into San Francisco hear 'Welcome to America' 1:42 How your body’s inner clock controls your day 1:42 California peace officers honor fallen comrades Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The state Assembly voted Monday, May 8 to approve a bill that would eliminate Cold War-era language that allows California to fire any state worker who is a member of the Communist Party. In this clip, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, introduced his bill before facing opposition from Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach. California Channel