It’ll be a while before you can can drive through Yosemite National Park via Tioga Pass again, but the snowfall looks beautiful in this flyover video from Caltrans District 9. Crews are working to clear Highway 120, which is closed from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass due to heavy snow. Glacier Point Road is also closed. There is no estimated opening date for either road, but they are usually reopened by June 2017.