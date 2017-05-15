Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

1:12 Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' Pause

3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

2:11 Amgen Tour of California highlights

0:44 Sacramento Police investigate possible homicide in North Sacramento

1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable

0:32 Solomon Thomas practices with 49ers for the first time

1:50 Amazing views of the American River full of water and spring color

1:04 Bay Area baseball: The week in review for the A's and Giants