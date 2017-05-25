10 Things to Know for Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Crews battle grass fire on Florin Road Pause 1:24 New ownership and name change coming soon to Twelve Rounds Brewery 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: It's ‘Taxpayer first’ 1:29 She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally 1:22 Under reconstruction: Oroville Dam spillway like you've never seen it 1:43 Tempers flare when Betty Yee demands more tax board transparency 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money 0:59 Meet Sacramento's new commercial cannabis czar Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP